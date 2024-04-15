The Maserati GranTurismo has gained a sibling and beaten the competition to the electric convertible market segment in the process.

On Monday, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore debuted with an electric powertrain, stunning good looks, and a soft top. When it arrives in the U.S. in the fourth quarter it will cost more than $200,000.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore features a soft top

The GranCabrio Folgore looks like a GranTurismo Folgore with its top chopped off. The design changes from the previous model are subtle, like with the GranTurismo. The GranCabrio Folgore features the same long hood, short rear deck, and swollen fenders as the coupe. Like the coupe, it also has a low ride height on staggered 20-inch wheels up front and 21 inchers in back. The slim oval grille is a modernized version of the brand's iconic front fascia treatment with the trident badge sitting large and proud.

The GranCabrio features a soft top that can be opened in 14 seconds while driving at speeds of up to 31 mph. It takes 16 seconds to close the top via a button on the center console. The entire operation can also be engaged via gesture controls by swiping and holding to the left or right on the touchscreen. When the top's closed the trunk can hold 5.3 cubic feet of stuff, and that shrinks to 4.0 cubic feet with the top down.

Occupants will stay warm, or cool, while driving with the top down thanks to standard neck warmers that will blow warm air directly onto those seated in the leather front seats. The airflow can be adjusted and features three speeds. A wind stopper will be optional to limit airflow around the cabin.

The interior goes digital with a 12.2-inch digital gauge cluster paired with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, which sits above an 8.8-inch screen housing the climate controls. It all sits in a leather-lined interior with knurled trim bits and a clock as the dash topper.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore goes triple motor

Maserati uses electric motors and silicon-carbide inverters that were developed for Formula E. Each GranCabrio Folgore is powered by three electric motors, one up front and two in the back, rated at 300 kw (402 hp) each. All in, combined output is said to reach over 1,200 hp, but in reality it's all limited to 760 hp due to the inverters.

The motors are powered by a 92.5-kwh (83.0-kwh usable) T-shaped battery that is tucked into the driveline tunnel and behind the rear seats. This all runs on an 800-volt electrical architecture that can recharge the battery from 20-80% in 18 minutes. EPA ratings aren't certified, but Maserati expects a range of about 250 miles. The car has a 50:50 weight distribution.

The braking system does not offer a one-pedal driving mode, though the system can regenerate energy at up to 0.65 g

The top speed checks in at 180 mph, which is down from the 199 mph top speed of the GranTurismo Folgore coupe sibling. Maserati quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds, which is a hair slower than the 2.7 of the coupe. Four drive modes will be available including Max-Range, GT, Sport, and Corsa. Corsa allows drivers to set the torque-vectoring across the rear end separately from traction-control levels. It's all digital since there's no mechanical connection.

With no gas-powered engine under the hood, Maserati synthesizes sound from the inverter and electric motors and then amplifies them inside the cabin.