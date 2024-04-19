We drove the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, the 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore debuted, and 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring specs were released. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser and found it pivots to retro charm. The iconic nameplate returns as a smaller, less expensive, more focused off-roader with a hybrid powertrain. It takes aim at a different set of buyers than before.

Ford celebrated the Mustang's 60th birthday with a bash that included announcements about a 60th Anniversary Package, a new 1960s digital gauge cluster design for 2024 models, and a new Mustang Experience Center. The automaker also teased a new Mustang variant that will debut in 2025.

The 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore debuted. The luxury grand tourer marks the introduction of the electric convertible era. When the GranCabrio Folgore launches later this year, Maserati said it will cost just over $200,000 and probably have a range of about 250 miles.

The 2026 Audi RS 6 E-Tron began testing on the Nürburgring for the first time. The high-performance luxury sedan will be the flagship model in the electric A6 E-Tron lineup. Wider fenders, a larger rear diffuser, a lowered suspension, and a larger brake kit are all typical features of RS models. Expect a debut to take place late this year or early next.

The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring model debuted with a heat pump, which should help the electric sedan deliver more range in cold weather. The motors, battery chemistry, and heat management system all get changes to insure less energy is wasted as heat. Despite the tweaks, the Air Grand Touring holds steady at the previously announced $111,400, including a $1,500 destination fee.