From next year, Mustang fans will want to visit North Carolina's Charlotte Motor Speedway, as the iconic motorsports location will also be home to what Ford calls the Mustang Experience Center.

As Ford describes it, the new center will be the “destination for all things Mustang,” with visitors able to sample cars on the racetrack, learn some of the Mustang's history, and purchase various merchandise related to the pony car icon, including performance parts.

Ford said there will also be a conference space for private and corporate events. Fans will even be able to host their wedding at the site.

For fans keen to head out on the track, Ford also hosts various driving school programs at Charlotte Motor Speedway. These include dedicated programs for the EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse grades.

Artist's impression of Ford's Mustang Experience Center

In the case of the Dark Horse program, participants are treated to a full day of classroom and on-track instruction that includes skid pad and autocross sessions, as well as lead-follow lapping. There are also hot laps where an instructor demonstrates just what the car can really do when left unbridled.

Ford announced the Mustang Experience Center on Wednesday during a special gathering at Charlotte Motor Speedway to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang's debut. Other announcements included a 60th Anniversary Package for the Mustang GT, confirmation of a new Mustang variant due in 2025, and an option that makes the Mustang's digital gauge cluster display gauges similar to those in the original Mustang.