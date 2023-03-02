Maserati's redesigned GranTurismo goes on sale this spring, initially as a coupe. However, a new generation of the GranTurismo Convertible, this time branded a GranCabrio (the name the previous car used overseas), is coming, and soon.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new GranCabrio in Folgore electric guise. Folgore, the Italian word for “lightning,” is the designation Maserati uses for its electric cars.

The Folgore version of the GranCabrio can be identified by its sealed-off grille and lack of exhaust tips.

The GranTurismo Folgore has already been revealed, and this GranCabrio Folgore should have the same or similar specs. That means a three-motor powertrain (one at the front and two at the rear) generating a combined 760 hp, as well as all-wheel drive. Performance figures for the Folgore should include 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph. The car will also have a distinct, Maserati-tuned sound.

Powering the motors will be a T-shaped 92.5-kwh battery that Maserati said will deliver a competitive range. Expect an EPA-rated figure of between 250 and 300 miles. An 800-volt architecture means high-speed charging will also be possible.

The GranCabrio will also come in luxury-oriented Modena and sporty Trofeo guise, both powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6. The Modena will have 490 hp and the Trofeo 550 hp.

Maserati will launch the GranCabrio later this year as a 2024 model. The GranTurismo Folgore is also due out later this year and will likely arrive on the market together with the GranCabrio Folgore. Pricing for the electric variants will start well above $200,000.

Maserati is committed to offering an electric option on all of its cars by 2025, and by 2030 the automaker plans to only sell EVs. The new Grecale compact crossover also has a Folgore version, and Maserati is working on a Folgore version of the MC20 supercar. The Quattroporte and Levante aren't expected to offer electric power until their respective redesigns. As for the Ghibli, it will be dropped after the current generation.