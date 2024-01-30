Maserati recently confirmed a detailed timeline of EV launches that will give the brand an all-electric lineup by the end of the decade.

The next scheduled EV is the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, which will arrive later this year alongside an internal-combustion GranCabrio, Maserati said in a press release. The GranCabrio is a convertible version of the GranTurismo coupe, which is already on sale in Europe in all-electric Folgore form.

2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

Maserati also confirmed that a redesigned Quattroporte sedan, also with electric power, won't arrive until 2028. The new Quattroporte was originally on track to arrive in 2024, and the previous generation has already ceased production. A previous report stated Maserati was pausing development over concerns about "the performance level of the new car," but the automaker's announcement didn't discuss specific reasons for the delay.

In the interim, an electric version of the MC20 supercar is due in 2025, while an electric successor to the Levante SUV is scheduled to arrive in 2027. The Grecale Folgore, an electric version of Maserati's compact crossover, recently went on sale in Europe.

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

That leaves Maserati with a planned electric equivalent to all of its current models. There is no planned replacement for the Ghibli sedan, which ended production in 2023.

This puts Maserati on track to reach its previously discussed goal of phasing out gasoline engines by 2030. That goal was first mentioned in 2022, and at that time Maserati also said it would offer an electric option for every model by 2025. The delay in the arrival of the new Quattrporte, and the 2027 launch of the electric Levante successor, mean Maserati won't meet that deadline.