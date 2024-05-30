The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S is the first electric car entering production for the automaker

Jeep said the Wagoneer S will go over 300 miles on a charge

Pricing starts at $71,995, but less expensive models will come

Jeep's been selling an electric vehicle overseas since 2022, but its first model powered by batteries for the U.S. has finally debuted in the form of the 2024 Wagoneer S. It's a midsize SUV that Jeep plans to market globally, and it's confirmed by the automaker to reach local showrooms this fall.

The Wagoneer S, which will be built in Mexico, will initially be offered in a single Launch Edition guise, which Jeep on Thursday said will carry a starting price of $71,995, including destination. More affordable versions are expected at a later date, but Jeep hasn't mentioned any details.

The Wagoneer S was previewed in 2022 together with an electric off-roader called the Recon, which is also expected to launch this year. Both are based on Jeep parent company Stellantis' STLA Large platform. The platform made its debut in the 2024 Dodge Charger and is destined to underpin at least eight vehicles in the U.S. Other recipients are likely to include redesigned versions of Alfa Romeo's Giulia and Stelvio.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

For the Wagoneer S, at least in Launch Edition guise, the platform offers a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering a peak of 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds. That makes the Wagoneer S quicker than the smaller Tesla Model Y Performance. It also makes it the quickest accelerating Jeep, quicker even than the Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The battery is a 400-volt lithium-ion unit with a capacity of 100 kwh. Jeep said the battery will deliver an EPA range estimate of more than 300 miles, and the ability to charge from 20-80% in 23 minutes when using a DC fast-charger. To help boost range, the front motor can disconnect during steady driving, like cruising on the highway.

When it comes to handling rough terrain, the Wagoneer S benefits from Jeep's Selec-Terrain drive mode selector that features modes for surfaces like snow and sand.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

The exterior design of the Wagoneer S follows modern Jeep styling trends. However, to boost efficiency, the SUV is more aerodynamically styled than the typical Jeep. The most telling feature is the swept-back grille that also features LED accents. It helps the Wagoneer S deliver a coefficient of drag rating of just 0.29, which is the lowest for any Jeep and relatively low for a vehicle in this segment.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

At 192.4 inches long, the Wagoneer S is just an inch shorter than the Jeep Grand Cherokee. However, the Wagoneer S adopts a more premium positioning that befits its Wagoneer nameplate. Among the premium items offered in the vehicle are a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, an ambient lighting package, a surround-view camera system, and a screen-filled dash (Jeep says there's 45 inches of usable screen space). Cargo volume is a bit over 30 cubic feet but expands to 61 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat.

Jeep's first EV globally was a subcompact crossover called the Avenger. It launched in 2022 and isn't planned to reach the U.S. However, Jeep will offer a small electric crossover in the U.S. very soon, and with a starting price around $25,000, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday during an investor meeting.

Even more EVs will be coming, and in quick succession, as Jeep plans to have one in each of the segments it operates in within the decade.