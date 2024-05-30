Jeep's first production electric vehicle has already spawned an off-road concept

Jeep could easily put this concept into production in short order to take on Rivian

The second vehicle to sport the Desert Rated badge is an electric Wagoneer S Concept

Jeep wasted no time in making its intentions clear as it enters the electric era. The automaker's vehicles will still go off-road when gas turns to electrons.

Alongside the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S revealed on Thursday Jeep debuted Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept. It may be a concept, but it looks ready to join the Wagoneer S lineup when or just after the electric SUV arrives in showrooms later this year.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Concept

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk can take on rocks

The Jeep team has upgraded the Wagoneer S's running gear with both hardware and software.

Jeep's Selec-Terrain drive modes from the standard Wagoneer S carry over with Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow, and Sand, but the concept adds a sixth in the form of a Rock mode for clambering over slippery rocks.

The dual-motor, 400-volt powertrain delivers 600 hp. While the standard Wagoneer S will be rated at more than 300 miles of range, it's unclear how far the Trailhawk concept could drive on a charge, as its wheels are wrapped in knobby 31.5-inch all-terrain Falcon Wildpeak AT AT3W tires.

A rear locker has been added to keep the rear wheels spinning at the same speed when the all-terrain rubber and Rock mode need extra traction.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Concept

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk rides high and wide

Jeep has gone with something of a less-is-more approach with this off-road concept.

The front and rear ends use the Wagoneer S's design but add tow hooks and air extractors, which Jeep said are functional.

A decal on the hood is said to help lower glare while off-roading, and flat decals substitute for badges for aerodynamics because every bit counts with an EV, even if it is on all-terrain rubber.

The Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept rides higher thanks to a lifted suspension, but Jeep didn't mention how much higher. The all-terrain rubber is mounted on multi-piece 18-inch wheels. A laser-cut aluminum roof rack appears ready for accessories.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Concept 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Concept

Inside, the seats are covered in a synthetic leather and the trim was inspired by stone. Metallic accents and red anodized trim finish the center console. Jeep has also added elastic straps to store gear both in the lower center console and doors.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Concept

A Desert Rated or Trail Rated Wagoneer S?

It's unclear what the Trailhawk model's off-road rating may be, but the concept has a Desert Rated badge. The only current Desert Rated Jeep is the Jeep Gladiator Mojave. Jeep said it planned to build an entire lineup of Desert Rated vehicles, but that hasn't come to fruition. Most models do offer a Trail Rated iteration, though. So far, all we know is this concept has Trail in its name and wears a Desert Rated badge.