Jeep's first electric vehicle for the U.S. has finally landed in the form of the 2024 Wagoneer S. It's about the same size as a Grand Cherokee, but it features a premium cabin more akin to the plush Wagoneer full-size duo. It also has 600 hp on tap, making it the quickest accelerating Jeep in the brand's history.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E's current flagship grade is the GT, but a new variant inspired by the wild machines that compete in rallycross will soon top it. It's called the Mustang Mach-E Rally, and it's coming with more torque, more ground clearance, and a rally-bred look. Find out what it's like to drive in the link below.

There's a Ferrari up for sale whose first owner was Cher. The car is a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS that Cher kept for less than two years, after which it ended up in the hands of racing driver Chris Cord.

