The Mustang GTD's suspension can change from firm to soft in 15 milliseconds

Pushrod-actuators for the suspension are straight out of race cars

The dampers, carbon fiber body, active aero, and supercharged engine all make for a $325,000-plus Mustang

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is being developed as the ultimate track-focused Mustang, using knowledge honed over decades of racing by Ford and its engineers. One of the car's performance targets is a lap of the Nürburgring in under seven minutes.

But the 800-plus-hp Mustang GTD is also being developed for use on the street, and this will require a suspension system flexible enough to deliver stiffness demanded on the racetrack coupled with enough suppleness to make road use enjoyable.

Ford's solution is Multimatic's proven Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) dampers, which are able to go from their softest to firmest setting in just 15 milliseconds. They feature at all four corners in the Mustang GTD and form part of a pushrod-actuated setup at the rear, a design taken straight out of racing and popular with hypercars.

A lightweight window made from polycarbonate and featuring a scratch-resistant coating sits where the rear seats are normally found, providing a view of the suspension jewelry. For the passenger, it means getting to see the suspension in action.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD's Multimatic active spool-valve dampers

The real star of the show are the ASV dampers. Each damper unit features two springs, and for normal driving conditions both are used to maximize comfort. But when the vehicle is in Track mode, one of the springs is compressed, which Ford said nearly doubles the overall spring rate and lowers the car by about 1.6 inches.

This extra stiffness also has a benefit for improving grip via downforce. As speed builds, the vehicle's active aerodynamic features cause air to push down on the car. The extra stiffness of the suspension counters the aerodynamic squat at specific areas of the vehicle, helping to maximize the contact patch of the tires at each corner.

The Mustang GTD enters production later this year and will carry a price tag of about $325,000. Ford recently ended the application process for interested buyers in North America, and said more than 7,500 individuals had applied for the car's 2025 and 2026 allocations.

Ford hasn't said how many Mustang GTDs will be built, and for how long. However, the automaker has confirmed that production will be limited. Multimatic will be responsible for production which will take place at the company's Canadian outfit, where the most recent Ford GT supercar was also built.