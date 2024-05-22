It appears there are plenty of buyers willing to drop a sum rivaling a mortgage on a new Mustang.

Ford last month started the application process for its Mustang GTD first shown last summer, and the automaker on Wednesday said it received more than 7,500 applications from interested buyers across North America for the 2025 and 2026 model year allocations.

Ford said one out of every four applicants was an existing Mustang owner, while one of five was an owner of a car with similar performance from a rival brand.

A separate application process for European, West Asian, and Mexican customers is planned, more details for which will be announced in June, the same month the Mustang GTD is scheduled to make its European debut. The debut will take place on the sidelines of the 24 Hours of Le Mans which runs the weekend starting June 15.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD carbon-fiber panels

The street-legal, track-focused car will cost more than $325,000, but its performance will come close to matching some dedicated race cars. Based on the latest seventh-generation Mustang, the car dons carbon-fiber bodywork, a new suspension including an inboard setup at the rear, and a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 whose targeted output will hover around 800 hp.

The car will also benefit from active aerodynamics that will include a Drag Reduction System, similar to what's found in Formula 1. The system will incorporate both the rear wing and flaps under the front and rear of the vehicle. These are designed to remain open during normal driving but close when cornering at speed to generate downforce.

One of the performance targets is a Nürburgring lap time of less than seven minutes. Ford will start testing at the 'Ring this summer and plans to make its attempt before the year is out.

Ford hasn't said how many Mustang GTDs will be built, and for how long. However, the automaker has confirmed that production will be limited. Production will be outsourced to Multimatic, the same Canadian outfit that built the most recent GT supercar.