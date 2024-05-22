The Volkswagen ID.7 was scheduled to reach the U.S. later this year as a 2025 model, but that's no longer happening.

VW on Wednesday announced that it has delayed the electric midsize hatchback's release in the U.S. and in Canada, citing changing market dynamics as a reason. The ID.7 has been on sale in other markets since last year.

VW also said demand for the recently launched ID.7 Tourer has been higher than expected in markets where the wagon body style is offered, particularly in VW's home market of Germany.

VW hasn't provided a new timeline for the launch of the ID.7 in the U.S. The automaker already ruled out the ID.7 Tourer for this market following the wagon's reveal in February.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

The ID.7 is offered in most markets with 77- and 86-kwh battery options, though the U.S. was only due to receive the smaller unit. Buyers are also able to choose between rear- and all-wheel drive, with the peak output capped at 282 hp.

VW said it is still committed to electric mobility in the U.S., and will launch the long-awaited ID.Buzz later this year as scheduled. The electric van, which serves as a spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus, arrives as a 2025 model.

VW is also pressing ahead with plans to establish the new U.S.-centric EV brand Scout, whose first model will be a rugged SUV due around 2026. A pickup truck will follow roughly a year later. A debut for one of the new Scouts, likely the SUV, is scheduled for this summer.