Audi has once again been spotted testing a prototype for its new RS 5 Avant, this time while it was lapping the Nürburgring. The test vehicle was heavily camouflaged but the general shape of the new RS 5 Avant and some finer details like the intakes of the front fascia and the wide wheel arches could clearly be seen.

Despite a planned price tag of more than $325,000, the upcoming Ford Mustang GTD has managed to rack up more than 7,500 applications. Those applications are from interested buyers in the U.S. and Canada alone, as Ford plans a separate application for other markets.

Volkswagen's ID.7 will no longer reach the U.S. this year as originally scheduled. VW said changing market dynamics have led it to push back the release of the ID.7 in the U.S., but the automaker hasn't provided a new timeline for the electric hatchback's local launch.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2026 Audi RS 5 Avant plug-in hybrid spied at the 'Ring

Ford's $325,000 Mustang GTD received over 7,500 applications

VW delays ID.7 in US, citing changing market dynamics

Preview: 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid taps 2 motors for nearly 50 mpg

Hennessey confirms performance numbers for 850-hp Mustang Dark Horse

GM plug-in hybrids due in 2027, as tighter EPA rules apply

30 years on, McLaren marks Senna's death with special livery

Review: 2024 Hyundai Sonata

Lamborghini CEO hesitant to launch electric supercar

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid nears 50 mpg with Civic Si pep