Jaguar will transform into a fully electric brand next year, and that means the era of Jaguar cars with internal-combustion engines is coming to an end after nine decades. The automaker is marking the occasion with special final editions of its current lineup, the latest of which is the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition.

Audi has been struggling to grow its sales of electric vehicles in China. The automaker's solution is to tap SAIC, China's biggest automaker, for help in developing a new EV platform to underpin a trio of vehicles to be sold exclusively in China. The first is due as soon as next year.

The Chevrolet Camaro bowed out of production last year with no successor in sight. The nameplate isn't being retired, though. Instead, it will return on an EV, and the body style might not be the coupe (and convertible) that have marked the model since its launch in 1967.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

