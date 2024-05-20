Lamborghini has revealed a newly developed twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that will form part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the successor to the Huracán, prototypes for which have been spotted testing. Lamborghini is saving full details until the car makes its debut later this year, but has confirmed the V-8 will come with a flat-plane crankshaft and a rev limit of 10,000 rpm.

Sasha Selipanov, who designed the Huracán, as well as the Bugatti Chiron and the latest crop of Koenigseggs, is working on a hypercar of his own. It's called the Nilu, and it's set to debut during 2024 Monterey Car Week this August. A teaser video reveals some of the design, including a set of gullwing doors.

Mini has provided an early look at its next John Cooper Works model based on the redesigned Cooper hatchback. It will debut later this year, and Mini has confirmed it will offer gas and electric powertrains. Only the gas-powered version is expected to be sold in the U.S., at least initially.

