Icon is back with another Ford Bronco restomod, this time with retro two-tone blue paint.

The 1968 BR Old School Edition maintains the appearance of a 1968 Bronco, but nearly everything on it is new or modified for higher quality. That starts with the chassis, a bespoke piece that was powder coated for added durability. The bodywork also has a layer of powder coat beneath the paint (a combination of Azul Niagra blue and Wimbledon white) for the same reason.

Icon made some subtle changes to the exterior, including replacing some plastic trim with metal. The Bronco rides on 18-inch forged wheels with vintage Ford hub caps, wrapped in BF Goodrich 285/65R18 all-terrain tires. A removable hard top and bikini top are included.

This Bronco is powered by a Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 producing 440 hp. The engine is connected to a 4-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case and Dana 60 front and Dana 44 rear axles. ARB locking differentials are available as well, while a Brembo brake system with 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers handlings deceleration.

Icon BR Old School Edition 1968 Ford Bronco

The interior features leather-upholstered seats and door panels with wool carpets, as well as a dashboard and steering wheel color-matched to the exterior blue paint. Icon also installed a modern air conditioning system, audio system, and head unit. The latter incorporates a rearview camera feed, navigation Bluetooth, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay. The Bronco also features power windows, actuated by the original window cranks.

This is the latest of many impeccable Icon restomods. In addition to Broncos, the California company also handles Toyota Land Cruiser restomods—having completed 500 of those to date—as well as Chevrolet Thriftmaster pickup trucks.

It also has in the past delivered an assortment of patinated classics that the company refers to as Derelicts.