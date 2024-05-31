Cher's Ferrari Dino is looking for some life after love

This Ferrari Dino is believed to have been Cher's first Ferrari

The bidding reached $500,000 with more than a week left in the auction

The 1970s brought America "Star Wars," stagflation, and a first brush with Presidential prosecution. It also brought some lucky folks a Ferrari-powered V-6 sports car badged as a Dino.

Among the lucky: one Cherilyn Sarkisian, now and forever known as Cher.

The TV and song siren owned this 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS that's up for sale on Bring a Trailer. At the time of writing, Cher's Dino has a bid of $500,000 with 10 days left in the auction.

Cher is known to have owned more than one Dino, and this particular car, chassis number is 04036, is thought to have been her first.

Included with the sale is a report from expert Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, which states that the car was originally delivered to Modern Classic Motors of Nevada in 1972 and sold shortly after to its first private owner, Cher, by Hollywood Sports Cars of California. She apparently didn't keep it for long as its next owner, racing driver Chris Cord, took ownership in 1974.

1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS once owned by Cher - Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

Named after Enzo Ferrari's son, who died at a young age, the Dino was launched in 1967, originally with a 2.0-liter V-6 engine in 206 GT guise. It was Ferrari's attempt at an entry-level car to target the Porsche 911. It was also the automaker's first attempt at a mid-engine layout for a road car, something Enzo Ferrari was initially against.

The 206 GT was replaced by the 246 GT in 1969, and the new car featured a more powerful 2.4-liter V-6 delivering 192 hp, up from 178 previously. The 246 GTS, like Cher's car, was a targa-roof version launched in 1972. It featured the same engine as the coupe.

Another Dino 246 GTS with a musical connection went up for auction only in February. The car was previously owned by Led Zeppelin manager Peter Grant, and sold in its Car & Classic online auction for 300,000 British pounds (approximately $381,600).

Cher's car will likely sell for a much higher sum, especially if it piques the attention of a well-heeled buyer looking for some life after love.