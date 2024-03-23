Icon has completed its 500th Toyota Land Cruiser build, the California restomod specialist recently announced.

Icon's New School Edition 1964 Land Cruiser FJ44 follows the same template as the 499 builds that preceded it. The exterior remains mostly original, with some subtle updates like LED headlights, power side steps, and new wheels.

The interior however features heated seats, a modern audio system, and a rearview camera. Rear jump seats allow access through a bi-fold tailgate, while a roof rack and ladder give the Land Cruiser that classic expedition look.

The mechanicals are also updated. Power comes from a 6.2-liter V-8 connected to a 5-speed manual transmission and four-wheel-drive system with locking differentials. Brakes and suspension are upgraded as well, and a ceramic-coated exhaust system ensures any passerby will know what's under the hood.

Icon New School Edition 1964 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ44

Icon founder Jonathan Ward was inspired to start working on Land Cruisers after seeing them in action during an African safari in the 1990s. Impressed by the reliability of the Toyotas compared to the Land Rovers also used for safari work, he came back to California and founded TLC 4x4, a company focused on restorations rather than restomods.

Ward then deviated from factory-correct restorations with a 1965 FJ43 that added some more modern touches, including a custom leather interior and gray paint from Audi. The reaction to this updated Land Cruiser was extremely positive, laying the groundwork for Ward's founding of Icon in 2003.

Icon has since branched out from Land Cruisers with restomods of other classics like the Chevrolet Thriftmaster pickup truck, as well as the patinated Derelict restomods. But the company will likely always be best known for the Toyota restomods that started it all.