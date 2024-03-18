Ford has a supercharger kit for the 2024 Mustang GT and Dark Horse models that cranks horsepower up to 810 hp.

First previewed at the 2023 SEMA show on the Mustang FP800S concept, the kit is now available via Ford Performance at a cost of $9,995 (part number M-6066-M8800). Residents in California miss out as the kit isn't certified for road use in the state.

The kit was developed in partnership with Whipple Superchargers, and Ford said it was tested to Ford's own OEM durability standards. It is offered with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty when installed at a dealer or ASE-certified shop.

The kit is designed for the 5.0-liter V-8 fitted to the Mustang GT and Dark Horse, and delivers its 810 hp at 7,500 rpm. The kit requires at least 91-octane fuel and is only rated at 800 hp for cars that don't feature an active exhaust.

Ford Mustang FP800S concept

Included in the kit is a 3.0-liter Whipple twin-screw supercharger, an air-to-water intercooler with a high-flow intercooler pump and an oversized heat exchanger, plus high-flow fuel injectors, billet high-flow fuel rails, a high-flow intake, and a 92-mm throttle body. Ford also includes a Tomahawk V2 flash tool.

A similar kit rated at 700 hp was launched for the F-150 last year.

For buyers seeking more performance, Whipple Superchargers offers a Stage 2 version of the same supercharger that delivers 855 hp. The Stage 2 version ups the power with higher revs and increased shift points.

Ford is likely to have more upgrades on the way for its latest Mustang. On last year's SEMA concept, Ford also presented a half-shaft upgrade kit, a suspension lowering kit, and some carbon-fiber aerodynamic parts.