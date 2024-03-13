Hennessey has revealed the final evolution of its Mammoth 1000 pickup truck based on the Ram 1500 TRX platform.

The 2024 model year is the last where Ram's 1500 can be ordered with a V-8. An updated 2025 1500 has already been shown, and there's no V-8 in sight, including for the high-performance TRX which will downsize to an inline-6 and be branded a RHO in the process.

Ram celebrated the 1500's V-8 run with a special TRX known as the TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition, and now Hennessey has its own sendoff which the Texas performance marque has labeled the Last Stand.

The Mammoth 1000 TRX Last Stand treatment is available exclusively for 2024 TRX trucks, and costs $36,950 for the standard performance upgrade. An off-road upgrade is also available and costs an additional $19,950. Customers can supply their own donor trucks or Hennessey can source one.

Unique for the 2024 version of the Mammoth 1000 are new colors (Harvest Sunrise Orange, Delmonico Red, and Night Edge Blue) and a unique Last Stand graphics package for the rear fenders. Each of trucks will also come with a build plate stating the unique build number. Hennessey plans to limit production to just 200 units worldwide.

2024 Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX

The performance upgrade boosts horsepower to a staggering 1,012 hp, up from the stock 702 hp. This is achieved by a custom 2.65-liter supercharger for the Hellcat 6.2-liter V-8, plus pulley upgrades, a high-flow intake, stainless-steel headers, high-flow exhaust piping (including the catalytic converter), and recalibrated engine management.

The TRX's 8-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive system also form part of the package, and Hennessey offers an upgraded transmission as well as enlarged Wilwood performance brakes for buyers that may want to track their trucks.

Claimed performance includes 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.2 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 11.4 seconds at over 120 mph.

Buyers adding the off-road upgrade can look forward to custom bumpers, custom 20-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires (37-inch tires available), a front and rear leveling kit, and electronic fold-out steps.

Hennessey also launched sendoff models for the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger and Charger as those models have been phased out. A new Charger has arrived for 2024, but it will only offer electric or inline-6 powertrain options.