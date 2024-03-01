Mitsuoka will put its M55 concept into production, the Japanese car customizer and coachbuilder announced on Thursday.

The concept made its debut last fall and Mitsuoka, most widely known for its Orochi supercar from the early 2000s, said overwhelming demand persuaded it to give the production go ahead.

Mitsuoka aims to have the production version ready by the end of 2025, to help celebrate the company's 55th anniversary.

The M55 is based on the current Honda Civic Hatchback and features styling that blends elements of the original Dodge Challenger and other muscle cars.

Mitsuoka M55 concept

At the time of the concept's reveal, Mitsuoka said the design attempts to capture the mood in Japan at the time of the company's founding, when the country was starting to embrace more American influences, hence the resemblance to the Challenger. The addition of rear window louvers also pays homage to the distinctive style prevalent during the muscle car era of the late '60s and subsequent decade.

Mitsuoka hasn't mentioned whether any mechanical changes are planned. The Civic Hatchback is currently offered with the choice of a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 or 180-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4, and it's likely one of these powertrains powers the M55. An interior shot reveals Mitsuoka opted for the Civic's 6-speed manual transmission rather than the car's available CVT.

The Civic Hatchback is also the basis for the Civic Type R which sports a 2.0-liter turbo-4 good for 315 hp, but Mitsuoka hasn't used the Type R for the M55.

The company said it will reveal further details as soon as possible.