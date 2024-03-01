A Jaguar I-Pace formerly owned by British monarch King Charles III is headed for auction with Historics Auctioneers.

The electric SUV was delivered to then-Prince Charles in 2018, making it the first EV supplied to the royal family, according to the auction listing. It's thought that the car left the factory in Eiger Grey, but Charles had it repainted in nonstandard Loire Blue, making it the only I-Pace in this color.

Jaguar I-Pace formerly owned by King Charles III (photo credit: Historics Auctioneers)

This early I-Pace features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain producing 394 hp and 512 lb-ft of torque, enough for 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, Jaguar said at the time of the I-Pace's launch. At launch, a 90-kwh battery pack provided an EPA-rated 234 miles of range in U.S.-spec versions.

The auctioneer says Charles' I-Pace remained in royal use until December 2021. It was then returned to Jaguar with about 3,000 miles on the odometer for resale. Ex-royal cars often have their original registration numbers removed, but this car's unique paint color makes it easy to identify, the auctioneer noted.

Jaguar I-Pace formerly owned by King Charles III (photo credit: Historics Auctioneers)

The righthand-drive EV now shows a little over 35,000 miles, meaning it still has some of its original warranty coverage left, according to the auction listing. It's expected to sell for between 55,000 and 70,000 British pounds, equivalent to $69,443 to $88,382 at current exchange rates.

The I-Pace launched in the U.S. as a 2019 model and hasn't been redesigned since, although it did get a few updates for 2022. It remains Jaguar's only EV, although the automaker is preparing a new line of EVs, the first of which has been confirmed as a four-door GT launching in 2025. Two more EVs, including a large flagship sedan, are also reportedly in development.