Fans of Ken Block can now purchase an assortment of items linked with the late racing driver and entrepreneur, and it's all for a good cause.

Items such as clothing, signed posters, phone cases, and even parts from cars driven by Block during his rally career and in various Gymkhana videos are up for grabs, with all proceeds going to benefit the foundation 43 Institute, which was founded by Block's family following his death in a snowmobile accident last year.

The foundation continues support for programs backed by Block, such as providing opportunities in motorsports, action sports, and creative arts for talented individuals, regardless of their financial means.

Popular automotive auction website eBay Motors is handling the sale via its From the Collection program, which typically sells items from prominent designers and influencers. The auction starts on Wednesday and runs through April 13.

Ken Block pilots the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron in Electrikhana 2

Among the highlights are some wheels from the Hoonicorn that starred in Gymkhana 10 and the Hoonitron that starred in Electrikhana 1 and its sequel, which was Block's final Gymkhana video. Also available are a hood, a front fascia, and race suit from Block's 2015 Global RallyCross Championship campaign, plus a trike with a custom livery.

In addition to Block's belongings, the auction also includes some limited-edition clothing designed in collaboration with Block House Racing, the racing team run by Ken Block's family and friends.

Previously, a Subaru rally car piloted by Block and a Ford F-150 Raptor riding on tracks that he commissioned were also put up for sale, though both vehicles were sold by private individuals.