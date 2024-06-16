Will Smith, playing Detective Mike Lowery, in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" will own and drive a Porsche 911

The fourth movie in the "Bad Boys" franchise marks the third time Smith's character owns a 911

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" debuted in Theaters on June 7

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are still riding or dying together as Miami's finest for a fourth installment of "Bad Boys"—and so is Porsche.

A Porsche 911 will once again serve as automotive co-star to Smith and Lawrence in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," which premiered last week. This time, a 992-generation 911 Turbo S gets the spotlight.

The current-generation Turbo S is a nod to the 964-generation 911 Turbo 3.6 from the original 1995 film. That car, which came from director Michael Bay's own collection and sold for more than $1.4 million at auction in 2022, also makes a cameo appearance in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."

No Porsches appeared in the 2003 sequel to "Bad Boys," titled "Bad Boys II." The featured car in that film was a Ferrari 575M Maranello. But the German marque returned for 2020's "Bad Boys for Life," supplying a 992-generation 911 Carrera 4S in Gentian Blue.

This time, Smith and Lawrence's detective characters are on the run from a criminal conspiracy, but a 992 911 Turbo S is well equipped for that. Its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6 makes 640 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, which will get it from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds, through the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds, and to a top speed of 205 mph, according to Porsche.

The Turbo S is also expected to get a hybrid powertrain like what other 911 models are receiving as part of a mid-cycle refresh for the 2025 model year. What appears to be a Turbo S Touring grade, lacking the Turbo's signature enlarged rear wing, has also been spotted testing. Perhaps we'll see one of these cars in a future "Bad Boys" sequel.