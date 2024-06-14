2024 will be the final year for the R35 Nissan GT-R

The R35 Nissan GT-R lived for 16 years

Nissan has already confirmed a next-generation GT-R

Nissan on Friday announced pricing for two limited-edition models that mark the end of the current-generation GT-R's almost two-decade production run.

The T-spec Takumi and Skyline special editions were announced in March. Nissan has now confirmed that the Takumi edition will start at $152,985, while the Skyline edition will start at $132,985 (both prices include a mandatory $1,895 destination charge). Both arrive at U.S. dealerships this summer, with less than 200 vehicles allocated for this market.

These limited-edition models are an homage to the long-lived current iteration of the GT-R, known by its R35 internal model code, which was revealed in 2007 and went on sale in the U.S. as a 2009 model.

2024 Nissan GT-R T-spec Takumi special edition

The Takumi Edition is a tribute to the craftspeople, known as takumi, responsible for hand assembling the GT-R's twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6. Distinguishing touches include Midnight Purple paint with a Mori Green interior, as well as a gold-colored VIN plate and a red script on the plaque naming the person who assembled a given car's engine. Like other T-Spec models, the Takumi Edition also features carbon-ceramic brakes, 20-inch Nismo Rays wheels, and wider front fenders.

The Skyline Edition references the GT-R's history as a performance version of the Nissan Skyline before development of the dedicated R35 model. None of the Skyline GT-R models were sold in the U.S. when new, but they've developed a cult following here and some are now being imported under the 25-year rule. The Skyline Edition pays tribute to these cars with the R34 GT-R's signature Bayside Blue paint, with a Sora Blue interior.

2024 Nissan GT-R Skyline special edition

Both special editions are based on the GT-R Premium grade. No performance modifications were announced, so expect the same 565 hp and 467 lb-ft as the Premium model. The revised designs for the front and rear fascias and rear wing introduced on other GT-R models for 2024 also carry over.

It's unclear when the GT-R will return. At the 2024 New York auto show, Ponz Pandikuthira, Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer for Nissan North America, confirmed a next-generation GT-R, but noted that the nameplate may take time to reinvent. Some form of electrification is likely, while the design may draw inspiration from the Hyper Force electric concept unveiled at the 2023 Tokyo auto show.