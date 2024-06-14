The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe costs $81,300

Buyers will find the Genesis GV80 Coupe in showrooms this summer

The Genesis GV80 Coupe start higher than the BMW X6 and Audi Q8

The Genesis GV80 midsize SUV has been updated for the 2025 model year, and among the updates is the addition of a new coupe-like body style targeting vehicles such as the BMW X6, Audi Q8, and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

The rakish 2025 GV80 Coupe is due in showrooms this summer, and Genesis on Thursday announced a starting price of $81,300, including a $1,350 destination charge.

That starting price is $22,250 more than the starting price of the regular 2025 GV80 that went on sale this spring. It's even $5,625 more than the starting price of the BMW X6, the vehicle that ignited the coupe-like SUV craze. Genesis also priced the GV80 Coupe $6,405 higher than the Audi Q8. Mercedes-Benz's GLE-Class Coupe is more expensive than the Genesis, but is offered exclusively in AMG form, at least here in the U.S.

To help justify the high price of entry for the GV80 Coupe, Genesis has loaded the vehicle with a long list of standard features. This includes Genesis' mid-range twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 as the standard powertrain, good for 375 hp.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Standard features in the GV80 Coupe include an active suspension with adjustable dampers, all-wheel drive, an electronic limited-slip differential, 20-inch wheels, matrix LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and leather upholstery. Standard in-car technology includes a 27.0-inch display integrating a digital gauge cluster and an infotainment system, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, a surround-view camera system, a head-up display, heated and ventilated power-adjustable second-row seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and much more.

Buyers seeking more performance can opt for the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with a mild-hybrid system. This increases the peak output to 409 hp. The more powerful model also comes with more extras as standard, and adds $5,800 to the price tag. These include 22-inch wheels, quad-exhaust tips (instead of the standard twin tips), carbon-fiber cabin trim, and alloy pedals.

Buyers of the GV80 Coupe also have the option of a Bering Blue exterior paint finish that is exclusive to the coupe-like SUV.

Genesis isn't done with updates to the GV80 range. The automaker in March announced a new performance sub-brand called Magma, and confirmed that a Magma version of the GV80 Coupe is planned, though the vehicle's timing is uncertain.