The Carmen Sagrera debuted as the latest latest iteration of Hispano Suiza's electric hypercar

The Carmen Sagrera marks the automaker's 120th anniversary

A new 103-kwh battery that was developed in-house powers the Carmen Sagrera

Historic Spanish marque Hispano Suiza on Friday launched the next evolution of its Carmen electric hypercar.

The new version is called the Carmen Sagrera, and its arrival marks the 120th anniversary of the founding of Hispano Suiza. Its name is also a nod to the La Sagrera district of Barcelona, where Hispano Suiza opened a factory in 1911.

The original Carmen made its debut in 2019 with a peak output of 1,000 hp. A more hardcore version known as the Carmen Boulogne was launched in 2020, boasting an extra 100 hp. The new Carmen Sagrera matches the 1,100-hp of the Carmen Boulogne, and combines this output with a new 103-kwh battery fully developed in-house.

Thanks to improvements in cell density, the new battery can fit in the same T-shaped space in the Carmen Sagrera's carbon-fiber tub taken by the 80-kwh battery in earlier Carmen versions. The battery alone weighs 1,350 pounds, and is claimed to deliver a range of almost 300 miles on the WLTP test cycle used overseas. A lower rating would result using the stricter EPA test cycle.

Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera

Other upgrades include an improved cooling system for the battery, a set of bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, and an upgraded brake package that's not only lighter but also offers more braking feel. The rotors are carbon-ceramic units.

The aerodynamic package of the car also underwent a significant redesign, especially at the rear where there is a divided spoiler resembling a stork's wings, a nod to the brand's logo. Hispano Suiza said the aerodynamic changes significantly increase downforce and grip levels.

The car's 1,100-hp output is generated by four axial-flux motors, all mounted at the rear axle. Each of the rear wheels is driven by two motors paired in series. The 0-62 mph acceleratim time is 2.6 seconds, according to Hispano Suiza.

Production is extremely limited. Just 14 examples of the Carmen were built, plus five more Boulognes. Hispano Suiza hasn't said how many Sagreras will be built, though. The company also hasn't mentioned availabiltiy in the U.S., but a launch here later this year is possible. At the reveal, CEO Sergio Martínez Campos said 2024 is the year the company plans to “conquer key markets,” one of which, he said, is the U.S. At least one Carmen is already on local soil. In 2022, mattress king Michael Fux took delivery of a Carmen Boulogne finished in his signature Fux Fuchsia purple hue.