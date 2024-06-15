More than 20 classic Mercedes-Benz AMG cars are headed to auction

Bonhams claims this is the largest collection of pre-merger AMG parts and cars to come up for sale

AMG was an independent tuning house before Mercedes began collaborating with the outfit in 1990

Bonhams will offer a collection of more than 20 AMG-modified Mercedes-Benz classics, as well as what the auction house claims is the largest collection of pre-merger AMG parts across two sales this summer.

Owned by the late Barry Taylor, a San Francisco Bay Area car collector who died in 2020, the collection will be offered for sale in two online auctions. The first, scheduled for June 17-24, includes 200 lots. The rest will be sold in a second auction scheduled for July 22-29.

Highlights include several notable cars from AMG's time as an independent tuner, before it began collaborating with Mercedes on factory-built cars in 1990 on the way to becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the automaker in 2005.

One such car is a 1979 Mercedes-Benz 500 TE AMG, a modified version of the W123-generation (predecessor to today's E-Class) wagon complete with a 5.2-liter V-8 and 5-speed manual transmission. It's expected to sell for between $150,000 and $180,000.

1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SLC Coupe 6.9 “The Green Machine” (Credit: Bonhams|Cars)

Another featured lot is a 1976 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC Coupe 6.9 dubbed The Green Machine. Rumored to be built for the former boss of the European Dresdner Bank, it features the M100 6.9-liter V-8 from the 450 SEL 6.9 sedan, again connected to a 5-speed manual. It also features a period-correct body kit and green velour interior, including Recaro sport seats upholstered in the same material. It's expected to sell for between $45,000 and $60,000.

But perhaps just as important is the stash of parts also going up for auction. It's likely to be the last offering of such a large volume of pre-merger AMG parts in the U.S., according to Bonhams, making it an important resource for owners and restorers.



“This is a restorer's dream come true," Bonhams specialist of automobilia Kurt Forry said in a statement. "It's akin to stepping into a pre-1990 AMG dealership and having the chance to sift through a cache of vintage stock parts"