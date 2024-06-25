The Ford RS200 and Mk1 Escort are coming back as restomods

U.K.-based Boreham Motorworks is resurrecting two Ford rally icons.

The company on Monday announced that it will launch continuation versions of the Ford RS200 and Mk1 Escort, with the automaker's blessing. These will be new vehicles built from the ground up using blueprints and other design materials from the originals, with new VINs, Boreham Motorworks said in a press release.

Boreham Motorworks Ford RS200 continuation car

One of those cars will be a reimagined Ford RS200. The RS200 was a mid-engined, all-wheel drive homologation special designed for the Group B category that reigned in the World Rally Championship (WRC) during most of the 1980s. However, deadly crashes—one involving an RS200—put an end to Group B before the car really had a chance to compete.

Boreham Motorworks will also offer a continuation version of the Ford Escort Mk1, the original 1960s version of the Escort that got Ford started in rallying. Boreham promises that both the RS200 and Escort will deliver an analogue driving experience comparable to the originals.

Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort Mk1 continuation car

Several automakers have launch continuation series, with the Bentley Speed Six continuation being just one recent example, but the cars are usually designed and built in-house. In this case, Ford is licensing its historic designs to Boreham Motorworks as part of a long-term arrangement that will see Boreham produce five more Ford continuation models.

Boreham Motorworks plans to show the Escort continuation car later this year. The company is currently accepting reservations for the RS200 and Mk1 Escort continuation cars, but customers must apply for a built slot, similar to the process customers must go through to secure a 2025 Mustang GTD track car.