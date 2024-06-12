Ford revealed the 2025 Mustang GTD's interior

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is edging closer to the start of production later this year, and Ford on Wednesday provided some fresh details on the car ahead of its public appearance this weekend at the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Mustang GTD is a street-legal, track-focused version of Ford's sports car icon, which is coming with over 800 hp from a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8. It will carry a starting price of about $325,000, but Ford will offer options designed to further enhance performance, as well as inflate the sticker.

They will include the aptly named Performance pack, which Ford has developed to ensure the Mustang GTD can meet its performance target of a Nürburgring lap time of less than seven minutes. Included in the pack is a larger front splitter, dive planes, additional underbody flaps, and a previously announced drag reduction system for the rear wing.

The pack also includes a Lightweight pack complete with 20-inch magnesium wheels, a unique front fascia design, and deleted sound-deadening material. Ford hasn't said how many pounds the Lightweight pack will save. The automaker also hasn't said whether the Lightweight pack will be available separately.

The Mustang GTD fitted with the Performance pack to be shown at Le Mans will be a special Carbon Series model. Opting for the Carbon Series treatment will leave the hood, roof, and rear deck as exposed carbon fiber, while finishing the wheels in a silver color known as Magnetite. Body color or contrasting painted stripes will be available, in addition to Grabber Blue, Race Red, or Black painted brake calipers.

Ford on Wednesday also provided a first look at the Mustang GTD's interior, which features leather and synthetic suede upholstery, carbon-fiber dash accents, Recaro bucket seats up front, and a rotary dial shifter for the standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The rotary dial shifter, together with paddle shifters, and a serial plaque are all made from titanium taken from retired F-22 fighter jets. The rear seats have been removed, and in their place is a polycarbonate window providing a view of the Mustang GTD's pushrod-actuated rear suspension complete with Multimatic's Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) dampers.

A flat-bottom steering wheel adopts buttons for adjusting the suspension firmness and exhaust mode. Two additional buttons ahead of the rotary dial shifter access the Track Apps page and activate a front-axle lift system.

Ford offers the Mustang GTD for the 2025 and 2026 model years. The automaker hasn't said how many examples will be built or whether production will be expanded beyond those years. Potential buyers are required to go through an application process. The process for North American buyers ended last month; Ford said it received more than 7,500 applications. The application process for Europe starts on June 13.