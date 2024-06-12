Ford wants to clock a Nürburgring lap time of less than seven minutes with its Mustang GTD, and to achieve this the automaker has developed a sophisticated aerodynamics package for the car. The package will be sold separately together with another package that adds some lightweight mods, Ford has revealed.

BMW is working on a new generation of the M5 with plug-in hybrid power, and there will be both sedan and wagon body styles this time around. The debut will take place shortly, and BMW has confirmed that both body styles will make it to the U.S.

Mini's redesigned Cooper hatch range is now complete thanks to the arrival of the new Cooper 4-Door. Unlike the two-door Cooper hatch, which for some markets has the choice of gas or electric powertrains, the Cooper 4-Door only has gas powertrains, at least for now.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

