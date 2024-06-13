Volkswagen presented an updated Golf range earlier this year, but the high-performance Golf R variant is yet to debut. It's set to be revealed shortly and will start sales together with the updated Golf GTI in the U.S. in early 2025.

BMW's 2-Series has also been updated, including the M2 variant. While the regular coupe only benefits from some minor tweaks, the M2 gets a 20-hp boost, bringing its total output to 473 hp. That's as much as the base M3 makes.

Japan's Aspark has returned with a new version of its Owl electric hypercar. The new version, dubbed the Owl SP600, is still in the prototype stage, but testing has shown the car is capable of reaching a top speed of 272.6 mph. That will be a record for a production EV, should customer examples of the Owl SP600 pack the same performance.



