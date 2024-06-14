A $25,000 electric Jeep Renegade is in the works

A timeline for the pint-sized electric Jeep wasn't given outside of "very soon"

Stellantis is taking a mixed approach to future propulsion including BEVs and PHEVs

Stellantis held an investor presentation on Thursday where the automaker revealed key product details for its Jeep brand running through to 2027, including plans to introduce an electric Renegade priced below $25,000.

Specific timing for the electric Renegade wasn't announced, but Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in May said an electric Jeep priced around $25,000 was coming to the U.S. “very soon.”

At Wednesday's investor presentation, Stellantis described the electric Renegade as a variant of the Renegade nameplate, suggesting that a gas variant will be sold alongside the new electric version. In some markets, Jeep already offers a Renegade plug-in hybrid alongside the gas variant.

Jeep sold approximately 1.04 million vehicles globally in 2023, with about 65% of those ending up with buyers in the U.S. The brand wants to grow sales to 1.5 million by 2027 and two million by the end of the decade, and will introduce some much-needed new product to help achieve the targets.

Jeep North American product plan from Stellantis Investor Day 2024 presentation

The plan is to grow the number of nameplates from a current 10 (including the new 2024 Wagoneer S) to 13 by 2027. One of the new nameplates will be the Recon electric off-roader due out later this year.

At least six of the nameplates will be an EV or offer the option of an electric powertrain by 2027, while 10 will still offer the option of a gas powertrain. Jeep is set to have one of the most diverse powertrain offerings of any brand, as it will also offer the option of mild-hybrid or hybrid powertrains on five nameplates, a plug-in hybrid option on five nameplates, and a series plug-in hybrid option on one nameplate. There will be 27 powertrains in total, up from 18 currently.

A series plug-in hybrid is where a smaller battery is topped up on the run by a gas engine serving purely as a generator. Fellow Stellantis brand Ram has just introduced a series plug-in hybrid powertrain in its 2025 1500 Ramcharger, and the same powertrain is expected to be offered in the Jeep Wagoneer as soon as next year.

Stellantis also said in the investor presentation that a new mainstream Jeep will be introduced by 2027. This is expected to be a redesigned Cherokee. The current Cherokee ended production after the 2023 model year.