Ford's testing the 2025 Mustang GTD on the Nürburgring

The Blue Oval aims to have the Mustang GTD lap the 'Ring in under seven minutes

The Mustang GTD sounds vicious, and might be the most track-capable Mustang of all time

Ford is on a mission to lap Germany's Nürburgring racetrack in a time of less than seven minutes using the Mustang GTD, a feat only a handful of high-end exotics have achieved.

However, the automaker won't go blindly into its attempt, which is expected to take place in the fall. An extensive testing program at the racetrack is well underway, some of which was caught on video by Car Spy Media.

The video shows a Mustang GTD prototype finished in black and wearing manufacturer license plates. It also shows the car is already very quick through the various sectors that make up the full 12.9 miles of the track.

We also get a decent taste of the sound generated by the supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 nestled under the carbon-fiber hood. The engine is related to the V-8 used in the previous-generation Mustang's Shelby GT500 grade, but with output boosted to more than 800 hp.

The Mustang GTD is being developed as the ultimate track-focused Mustang, using knowledge honed over decades of racing by Ford and its engineers. However, the car will still be legal on the street. Advanced suspension which includes Multimatic's proven Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) dampers will ensure the car will be stiff enough for the track while still pliable enough for the road.

Delivering blistering track times has also required the development of advanced aerodynamic features. The car is confirmed to feature active aerodynamics complete with a Drag Reduction System, similar to what's found in Formula 1.

Ford is currently offering the Mustang GTD for the 2025 and 2026 model years. The automaker hasn't confirmed whether production will be expanded beyond those years. Potential buyers are required to go through an application process. The process for North American buyers ended last month, with Ford revealing that it received more than 7,500 applications. That's despite a price tag that will be around $325,000.

Ford hasn't said how many build slots are available, though the automaker has confirmed production will be limited. Production will be handled by Multimatic at the company's same Canadian facility where the most recent Ford GT supercar was built.