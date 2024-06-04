Ford wants to clock a Nürburgring lap time of less than seven minutes with its Mustang GTD, and a prototype has been spotted testing on the German racetrack ahead of an expected attempt this fall. The car is coming with more than 800 hp, advanced suspension, and an aerodynamic package that will include an F1-style Drag Reduction System.

Toyota is developing a new GT3 race car, and rumors point to a road-going version possibly wearing a Lexus badge also being in the works. New photos and video show a prototype for the race car testing at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps racetrack.

Bugatti's new hypercar to replace the Chiron is now just two weeks out from its debut. The covers will come off on June 20, and a teaser video released this week shows part of the design will be inspired by the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic of the 1930s.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD spied at the 'Ring

2026 Toyota GR GT3 race car spied, road version rumored

Bugatti's new V-16 hybrid hypercar debuts on June 20

Review: 2024 Ford F-150

2025 Volkswagen T-Roc spied again

Mercedes recalls nearly 15,000 EVs for software issue

Bentley's first Le Mans winner returns to track a century later

Review: 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain wagon costs $75,850

Hyundai, Kia confirm first US-made EVs: $7,500 tax credit eligible?