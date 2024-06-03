The Mercedes-Benz E-Class was redesigned for 2024, and included in the range is the All-Terrain wagon which can be had for a starting price of $75,850, including a $1,150 destination charge.

The All-Terrain is the only E-Class wagon offered in the U.S., and it comes at quite the premium. The starting price is $12,400 higher than the starting price of the sedan. You could even opt for the GLE-Class SUV for about $12,000 less.

However, the standard powertrain in both the E-Class sedan and the GLE-Class is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an attached mild-hybrid system. In the All-Terrain, you get a more powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with mild-hybrid tech as standard. The powertrain is good for 375 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in an estimated 4.6 seconds.

The E-Class All-Terrain also benefits from raised suspension, all-wheel drive, underbody protection, and more rugged wheels and tires than the regular E-Class, all of which are designed to help the vehicle on unpaved surfaces such as grass, mud, rocks, and snow. There's also an All-Terrain drive mode developed specifically for driving on surfaces with low-grip levels.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Other standard features to help with off-roading include off-road-specific graphics for the display screens (12.8-inch gauge cluster and 14.4-inch infotainment screen), transparent hood technology, air springs, adjustable dampers, LED headlights, a surround-view camera, and more.

There's also plenty of comfort and convenience features as standard including a memory function for the front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester premium audio system with Dolby Atmos, augmented reality navigation, and a powered tailgate.

Mercedes previously offered a second E-Class wagon in the form of the fiery AMG E 63 S wagon. The automaker is yet to reveal a new generation of the E 63, and there's no indication whether any wagon version, if there is one, will end up in the U.S.