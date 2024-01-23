A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sails into showrooms in the first quarter of 2024, and on Tuesday Mercedes announced it will start at $63,450, including a $1,150 destination charge.

The car, which represents the sixth generation of the E-Class nameplate, was first shown last April, in its sedan guise. Wagon and All-Terrain versions have also been shown, but only the All-Terrain soft-roader is expected to reach the U.S.

The U.S. market can also expect to receive high-performance versions from AMG, which are still being developed.

The regular E-Class sedan, which arrives as a 2024 model, will initially be available in E 350 4Matic and E 450 4Matic guises, in both cases with a 9-speed automatic, mild-hybrid system, and all-wheel drive as standard. The E 350 is the grade priced from $63,450. The E 450 is priced to start at $69,250, including destination.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The E 350 features a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 255 hp and the E 450 has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 rated at 375 hp. The mild-hybrid system is designed to provide a temporary 20-hp boost during high-load situations and can recover energy under braking.

Among the standard features for the 2024 E-Class range are LED headlights, an AMG exterior styling package, a panoramic sliding sunroof, automatic parking, a surround-view camera system, a 12.8-inch digital gauge cluster, a 14.4-inch infotainment screen, augmented reality displays for the navigation system, and a wireless smartphone charger.

An available Pinnacle package for $2,550 adds extras such as an illuminated grille, heat- and-noise insulated glass, a head-up display, and more.

Also available is a MBUX Superscreen Package that adds a 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger, as well as a selfie and video camera. Audiophiles can add a 17-speaker Burmester 4D Surround Sound audio system with Dolby Atmos, and for improved handling, the E-Class can be fitted with an Airmatic Package. This adds air suspension with adjustable dampers, as well as rear-wheel steering. The addition of the rear-wheel-steering system reduces the turning circle of the E-Class by up to 35.4 inches. Mercedes hasn't announced pricing for these additional options.