Buick is preparing to launch its next-generation Enclave, and on Monday the automaker provided an early look at the vehicle's design by way of teaser sketches.

The redesigned Enclave debuts later this year as a 2025 model for the U.S. market. It represents the third generation of the nameplate and will likely follow a familiar formula of combining a gas powertrain with a mid-size SUV body big enough to house standard third-row seats.

The teasers point to an edgier, more sculptural design language compared to what we see on the current Enclave. Buick first previewed the look in 2022 with its Wildcat EV concept and has since transferred it to production models like the Envision and Envista compact crossovers introduced for 2024.

Buick hasn't provided any technical details for the new Enclave but the vehicle is likely to be related to the redesigned Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia SUVs introduced for 2024. This means the current Enclave's standard 3.6-liter V-6 will likely be replaced by the same 2.5-liter turbo-4 that powers the Traverse and Acadia.

Teaser for 2025 Buick Enclave

The engine, which delivers a stout 328 hp in the Acadia, up 18 hp on the power rating of the current Enclave's V-6, should be paired with an 8-speed automatic and depending on the grade, spin the front wheels as standard or all four through an available all-wheel-drive system. Towing capacity should be around 5,000 pounds.

Buick hasn't said whether there are plans to electrify the Enclave with a hybrid or fully electric option. Buick offers some electric vehicles in China, though it doesn't have any available in the U.S. just yet. That will change soon as Buick has previously confirmed it will have two Ultium-based EVs on sale in the U.S. by the end of 2024, both of them SUVs. Buick's full lineup is expected to consist of EVs as soon as 2030.

Not everyone is onboard with Buick's electrification plans. Buick chief Duncan Aldred revealed last month that Buick lost close to half of its dealerships in the U.S. at the end of 2023 after owners accepted a buyout from General Motors as an alternative to investing in EV-specific upgrades and training for their stores.