Porsche is working on an update for its current 992-generation 911, and a prototype has been spotted. The prototype is for the updated 911 Turbo which is expected to debut this year as a 2025 model. Although hybrid technology is expected to be introduced on the updated 911, this may be reserved for grades other than the Turbo.

A redesigned Buick Enclave will arrive later this year as a 2025 model. Buick has released a series of teaser sketches which hint at an edgier, more sculptural design for the popular three-row SUV. The Enclave should stick with a gas engine, though Buick is known to also be planning to launch its first EVs in the U.S. this year.

Toyota has been discovered to have filed a trademark application for the “GR GT” name. It isn't clear what the name will be used for, if at all, though a good bet is a road-going version of a new GT3 race car currently in the works.

