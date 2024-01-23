Toyota has been busy filing trademark applications for the “GR GT” name, perhaps signalling that it has a new sports car in the works.

As first spotted by Autoguide, Toyota on Jan. 19 filed a trademark application for GR GT with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The name would suggest a grand touring model developed by Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports and performance arm.

A GR GT logo, shown below, was also included with the application.

GR GT logo

Although automakers often file trademark applications for names they have no immediate plans of using, Toyota is thought to be developing a new sports car based on a GT3-spec race car currently in the works, and this could possibly the car that will end up as the GR GT.

The race car was previewed in 2022 by the Toyota GR GT3 concept, and was originally thought to start racing in 2025, though Rob Leupen, who is in charge of Toyota's World Endurance Championship program, revealed last summer that the race car will now likely start racing in 2026 to coincide with the launch of a road-going variant.

Interestingly, Leupen suggested that both the GR GT3 race car and its road car counterpart may be marketed under the Lexus brand. Lexus is in need of a new GT3-spec race car to replace its aging RC F GT3. Lexus is also known to be working on an electric supercar, which the automaker previewed in 2021 with the Lexus Electrified Sport concept.

Toyota was also planning to launch a road-going version of its GR010 Hybrid LMH race car, though those plans were abandoned in 2021. That model was due to be called a GR Super Sport.