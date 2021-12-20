Toyota will no longer launch a road-going hypercar twinned with its GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar racer.

That's according to comments made by Rob Leupen, team director of Toyota's LMH racing program, in an interview with Autoblog.nl published on Sunday.

Leupen said Toyota's newfound focus on electric vehicles meant that the hybrid hypercar, which was to be called the GR Super Sport and serve as a halo for Toyota, will now remain an internal project to be used for development purposes.

Toyota GR010 Hybrid LMH race car at the 2021 6 Hours of Spa

“Due to the entire energy transition from fossil fuels to more electrical support, the GR Super Sport has been pushed into the background,” he said. “The GR010's we have now are indeed based on ideas for a street-legal hypercar, but those street-legal cars have been pushed back.”

Leupen's comments come a week after Toyota's shock announcement that it would launch 30 electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030, and turn the latter into a full-EV brand by as early as 2030 in the main markets of China, Europe and the U.S. Coinciding with the announcement was the reveal of design concepts for a Toyota sports car and Lexus supercar, both powered by batteries.

Toyota originally started development of the GR Super Sport at time when the FIA was proposing a rule to require road-going counterparts to LMH race cars. However, the rule was revised to only a similar powertrain concept being required. Despite the change, Toyota and fellow LMH contender Glickenhaus pressed ahead with plans to launch new hypercars for the road.

Toyota GR Super Sport concept

Glickenhaus revealed the design for its 007S hypercar in March and said production will only happen should the company receive a minimum 24 orders, meaning there's a chance we won't see the Glickenhaus either.

Toyota rolled out a prototype for its GR Super Sport hypercar in 2020 and as recently as March published a survey that potential owners would need to fill in. The survey asked what cars the respondent already owns and how much those cars get driven. Toyota could then use the results to gauge if a respondent was an actual car enthusiast, as opposed to a speculator.

Toyota never revealed any specs for the GR Super Sport, but without any racing regulations to meet the performance of the car should have been higher than the 670-hp combined output of the GR010 Hybrid race car. In the original GR Super Sport concept first shown in 2018, there was a 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and electric motor-generator good for a combined 986 hp.