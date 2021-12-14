Toyota on Tuesday presented plans to launch 30 electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030.

It's part of the automaker's overarching plan to reduce fleet-wide carbon emissions by as much as 90% from 2010 levels by the year 2050—a plan that will also see Toyota launch fuel cell vehicles and hybrids.

Battery-electric vehicles will take center stage, though. We got a preview of more than a dozen of them coming down the line, some due within the next few years.

Toyota Sports EV - Photo credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-Rak Photo Agency

For enthusiasts, there will be an electric sports car (Toyota Sports EV) that looks somewhat like a spiritual successor to the mid-engine MR2. Interestingly, we heard about plans for an electric MR2 being discussed at Toyota back in 2018.

Another highlight is a vehicle clearly inspired by the rugged FJ Cruiser that bowed out in 2017. The new electric off-roader (Toyota Cruiser EV) will likely be aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, something both Ford and Jeep plan to do with electric versions of their respective Bronco and Wrangler off-roaders.

A pickup truck (Toyota Pickup EV) that will likely end up wearing a Tacoma badge was also previewed. The news isn't a huge surprise as Toyota in April said an electric pickup is coming to showrooms soon.

Toyota Cruiser EV - Photo credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-Rak Photo Agency Toyota Pickup EV - Photo credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-Rak Photo Agency

The rest of the models previewed on Tuesday resemble Toyota's current lineup of sedans, hatchbacks and crossovers. Some of the new EVs will form part of Toyota's BZ electric sub-brand, the first member of which is the 2023 BZ4X, while others may end up replacing core Toyota models in some markets. Some of the models will also be aimed at commercial buyers, with Toyota previewing subcompact (Toyota Micro Box) and compact (Toyota Mid Box) vans, as well as the previously revealed e-Palette self-driving shuttle.

Lexus will also launch multiple EVs this decade, and some of these were also previewed during Tuesday's presentation, including the 2023 RZ crossover due next year and an LFA-inspired supercar. Lexus plans to have an EV option in each segment that it competes in by 2030. It also wants 100% of its sales to be EVs in the U.S., Europe and China by that same date, and the rest of the world by 2035.

Toyota, together with Lexus, expects to be selling around 3.5 million EVs annually by 2030. It's certainly odd for an automaker that has largely avoided EVs, pitching fuel cells as an alternative zero-emissions technology, and continuing to push the hybrid technology it pioneered with the Prius. As recently as 2020, Toyota President Akio Toyoda opined that there was too much hype surrounding EVs. With Tuesday's presentation, it appears the automaker is finally starting to change its stance.