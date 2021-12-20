Mohammed Ben Sulayem was voted last week president of motorsport's governing body, the FIA.

He replaces Jean Todt, who has been FIA president since 2009 and has reached the end of a maximum three terms in the role.

Ben Sulayem was elected for the role by the FIA Member Clubs, ahead of Graham Stoker.

The 60-year-old is from the U.A.E., where he previously served as the president of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation since 2005. He also served as a representative of the Middle East on the FIA's World Motor Sport Council, and in his earlier years was a successful rally driver. He's a 14-time Middle East Rally champion, winning 61 stages from 1983 to 2002.

In his campaign for the FIA presidency, Ben Sulayem said he aimed to double motorsport participation worldwide, as well as improve its sustainability and strengthen its diversity and inclusion.

Interestingly, Ben Sulayem has on his team Fabiana Ecclestone, current wife of veteran Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone and formerly head of marketing for the Brazilian Grand Prix. She will represent the FIA in South America.