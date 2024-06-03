An updated Volkswagen Golf GTI arrives for the 2025 model year, and overseas there will be a limited-edition Clubsport version packing close to 300 hp. The Golf GTI Clubsport was revealed over the weekend and will feature a chassis setting developed specifically for driving on the Nürburgring.

Alfa Romeo in April added a fourth model line in the form of the Junior subcompact crossover. Next in the pipeline are redesigned versions of the Stelvio and Giulia, and then Alfa Romeo will add a fifth model line that's likely to be a midsize SUV.

The Alpine Formula 1 team will drop current driver Esteban Ocon at the end of the 2024 season. Rather than a reaction to the crash he caused in the recent Monaco Grand Prix while attempting to overtake his own teammate, the move is simply the latest change in an ongoing operational restructure at the squad.

2025 VW Golf GTI Clubsport bows with 296 hp

Alfa Romeo's fifth model line will likely be a midsize SUV

2024 F1 season will be the last with Ocon driving for Alpine

2024 Ford F-150 Hybrid improves, no longer sold with RWD

Latest BMW art car is a 215-mph race car headed to Le Mans

Jeep Wagoneer 3-row SUV will go electric too—with range-extender

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N gets 677 hp, big wing for 2024 Pikes Peak

Toyota recalls 2022-2023 Tundra pickup again for engine issue

Updated BMW 1-Series hatch due out soon

GM exec: 2026 Chevy Bolt EV will be most affordable US EV