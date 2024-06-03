Hyundai's headed back to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Four Hyundai Ioniq 5 N's will take part in the event, but only two will be production examples

Two of the Ioniq 5 Ns are heavily modified with aerodynamic enhancements for downforce

Hyundai is headed to the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb scheduled for June 23 with four examples of the Ioniq 5 N electric crossover.

Two will be production examples with only minor modifications made in the interest of safety. The remaining two will be wild time-attack specials that Hyundai revealed over the weekend on the sidelines of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring endurance race, where the automaker was competing with a trio of gas-powered Elantra N TCR race cars.

The time-attack Ioniq 5 Ns, known as the Ioniq 5 N TA Spec, will be driven by Pikes Peak veteran Robin Shute and Hyundai rally driver Dani Sordo. They will be chasing the record for a modified electric crossover or SUV.

Peak power in the vehicles has been dialed up to 677 hp, compared to the stock rating of 641 hp. Hyundai said this was achieved purely by modifying the software controlling the rear motor.

Other modifications include a high-downforce package designed for the thinner air near the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak, as well as uprated dampers and brakes, and a set of Yokohama ADVAN 005 slick tires. The Ioniq 5 N's sound generator has also been upgraded to blast a sound of more than 120 db, to both enhance feedback for the driver as well as avoid the use of warning sirens EVs have to carry in the event.

The production Ioniq 5 Ns will be driven by Pikes Peak veteran Paul Dallenbach and newcomer and former Hoonigan staff member Ron Zaras. They will be chasing the record for a production electric crossover or SUV.

Their vehicles will only feature some safety upgrades, including the installation of a Recaro racing bucket with a HANS device for the driver, as well as a six-point harness from Sabelt. The rear seats will also get swapped out with a roll cage and a fire suppression system.

Hyundai's history at Pikes Peak dates back to 1992, when Rod Millen won the 2-Wheel Drive Showroom Stock division with a time of 13:21.17 driving a Hyundai Scoupe. The last time Hyundai was represented at the mountain was in 2018, when Jonathan Newcombe entered a Tiburon in the TA1 division. However, he failed to start on race day.