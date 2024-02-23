Volkswagen appears to be working on a second-generation T-Roc, judging by our latest prototype sighting.

The T-Roc is a compact crossover roughly the same size as the Golf hatchback. It made its debut in 2017 and has since spawned a high-performance T-Roc R variant and open-top T-Roc Cabriolet. The latter isn't expected to get a repeat with the new generation, however.

The new T-Roc should make a debut by late this year or early next. Considering VW ruled out selling the current T-Roc in the U.S., it's likely the new generation will also skip this market. Instead, the automaker offers the bigger Taos as its entry-level crossover here.

The new T-Roc looks to follow an evolutionary design path. There are new details, though, such as a clamshell hood and larger lower intake with a new mesh pattern. It's hard to judge but there also appears to be less body sculpting on the flanks of the vehicle. A final key change is the less steeply raked rear windshield, resulting in a more fastback design.

2025 Volkswagen T-Roc spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The platform is the latest version of Volkswagen Group's MQB platform, which the automaker uses for volume brands. In the U.S. the platform is found in the Golf GTI and Golf R, as well as the related Audi A3 range. It will also underpin a redesigned Tiguan due in the U.S. later this year.

Front-wheel drive will be standard but all-wheel drive will be available. It's possible only electrified powertrains will be offered this time around.

The current T-Roc is close relative of the Audi Q2 crossover. Don't look for a redesigned Q2, though. Former Audi chief Markus Duesmann in a 2022 interview indicated that the Q2 and the smaller A1 hatchback will likely be phased out after their respective current generations.