Volkswagen has been spotted testing a prototype for a compact crossover with third-row seats that may end up in the U.S. as the replacement for the current Tiguan.

Expected to be revealed later this year, the mystery vehicle is a redesigned version of VW's Tayron crossover which is currently sold exclusively in China. But unlike its predecessor, this new Tayron is expected to be sold globally.

In most markets the new Tayron would replace the current Tiguan Allspace, the stretched, seven-seat version of the current Tiguan that is sold as the standard Tiguan body style in the U.S.

VW has indicated that a new Tiguan is due in the U.S. this year, using the same platform that underpins a redesigned five-seat Tiguan that was unveiled last fall and at present is off-limits for the U.S. The platform is Volkswagen Group's familiar MQB design that underpins the current Tiguan, as well as the larger Atlas SUV, and multiple other vehicles from VW Group's volume brands.

It's possible the new Tiguan destined for the U.S. will essentially be a rebadged version of the new Tayron. We've reached out for comment from VW.

VW is also known to be working on an electric compact crossover that may be badged an ID.Tiguan. This model is due around 2025, though it isn't clear whether it will reach the U.S.