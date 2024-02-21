Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesigned CLA-Class that's due out in the next 12-18 months, and this time around it will offer buyers a choice between hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

Prototypes for the electric version have previously been spotted, in both regular and high-performance AMG guises. Our latest spy shots however show a prototype for the hybrid version.

There isn't much that visually separates the two powertrain types from the outside. On the hybrid prototype, there's a genuine grille in combination with a lower intake, with multiple openings to allow cool air through. On the EV prototypes, the grille section is sealed off, with only the lower intake present.

There doesn't appear to be any visible sign of exhaust tips. It's likely the exhaust will vent from underneath the vehicle, which is the case for Mercedes' current compact hybrids. However, unlike the current compact hybrids, which are plug-in hybrids, Mercedes' redesigned compact hybrids are likely to come with conventional hybrid systems only, where the battery is charged purely by the gas engine and brake energy recovery.

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class

Mercedes previewed the design of the new CLA-Class with the handsome Concept CLA-Class that debuted last fall during the 2023 Munich auto show. Details from the concept that appear to have made production include a Mercedes star logo pattern in the taillights, as well as a dash that consists of one wide panel integrating screens for the digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub, plus circular vents for the climate control.

The new CLA-Class will be part of a downsized compact range at Mercedes. Other models in the pipeline include new versions of the CLA-Class Shooting Brake, GLA-Class, and GLB-Class. The A-Class and B-Class aren't making a return.

The vehicles will all be based on a new modular platform known as the MMA. Though designed primarily for electric powertrains, the platform will be Mercedes' last to also include support for gas engines. The platform is expected to be used for all next-generation Mercedes models ranging up to and including the C-Class segment. Above this, Mercedes will have the MB.EA platform for medium and large models, the AMG.EA for high-performance models from AMG, and the Van.EA for light commercial vehicles.

Look for the new CLA-Class to reach the U.S. as a 2025 or 2026 model. It will be followed shortly by electric C-Class and GLC-Class models, prototypes for which are also out testing.