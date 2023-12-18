Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing a prototype for an electric sedan that's set to join an expanded C-Class family.

As the spy shots reveal, the styling will be different to the gas-powered C-Class sedan, which arrived in the U.S. in its current form for the 2022 model year.

In addition to helping distinguish the electric C-Class from its gas-powered sibling, the unique styling should also enhance aerodynamic efficiency, which is crucial for range.

A similar strategy is planned for an electric crossover set to join an expanded GLC-Class family. Prototypes for the electric GLC-Class have also been spotted.

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The prototype for the electric C-Class is heavily camouflaged but the design is likely to have been influenced by Mercedes' Concept CLA-Class shown during the 2023 Munich auto show, which is a direct preview of an electric member of the next-generation CLA-Class family. Prototypes for the electric CLA-Class are also out testing.

Underpinning the vehicle is likely Mercedes' new MMA platform designed primarily for EVs but with support for hybrids. The platform will be used for vehicles ranging up to the C-Class in size. Above this, Mercedes will have the MB.EA platform for mid- and full-size EVs, the AMG.EA for high-performance EVs from AMG, and the Van.EA for light commercial EVs.

Mercedes hasn't provided any specifications for vehicles based on the MMA platform, though a range of 300 miles or more is almost certain for at least one version of the electric C-Class or possibly all.

The electric C-Class is currently thought to start sales in 2025, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2026 model in the U.S. That's about when the electric CLA-Class and electric GLC-Class are due.