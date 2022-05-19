Mercedes-AMG on Thursday unveiled an electric sedan concept previewing the performance division's first dedicated EVs due in 2025.

Dubbed Vision AMG, the concept uses the AMG.EA architecture, one of three EV-specific architectures Mercedes plans to launch in 2025. The automaker plans to use these architectures to go all-electric by 2030, in some markets at least.

Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG concept

The car is wrapped in aerodynamic bodywork that recalls the Mercedes Vision EQXX concept unveiled at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year. The AMG Vision's cockpit is positioned toward the rear of a stretched wheelbase to give it sportier proportions, an effect also enhanced by a wheels-to-the-corners stance. An active rear spoiler and a large rear diffuser also help manage airflow.

Other noteworthy elements include headlights shaped like the Mercedes three-pointed star badge and a six large circular taillights that look a bit like glowing afterburners. In place of a traditional grille, the concept has a body-color panel with lighting elements echoing the slats in current AMG grilles.

Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG concept

Mercedes didn't provide much technical detail, but did note that the Vision AMG uses axial-flux motors developed by the automaker's wholly owned subsidiary Yasa. These motors produce more power in a more compact package than conventional motors, Mercedes claims.

AMG has plenty of experience with electric power. Recall that it first tested the waters in 2014 with the 740-hp SLS AMG Electric Drive. More recently, AMG has rolled out tuned versions of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE sedans, and the EQS SUV. We'll have to wait until 2025 to see the first dedicated AMG EV, which will use the AMG.EA platform and could borrow some elements from the Vision concept.