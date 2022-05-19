The Chrysler Airflow concept is the subject of a recent patent application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), although it's still unclear if Chrysler is mulling a production version.

The application was filed Jan. 3, 2020, and published May 3, 2022. It covers "the ornamental design for an automobile," and includes images of the Airflow electric SUV concept that's been shown publicly twice over the past few months.

Chrysler Airflow concept

The concept, which takes its name from Chrysler's revolutionary aerodynamic models of the 1930s, was first shown at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. The sleek crossover had a 201-hp electric motor powering each axle and a claimed range of between 350 miles and 400 miles.

The Airflow concept also served as a showcase for Chrysler parent Stellantis' new electrical architecture (STLA Brain), infotainment system (STLA SmartCockpit), and driver-assist technology (STLA AutoDrive).

Chrysler Airflow EV Concept

A second version debuted in April at the 2022 New York auto show. Dubbed Airflow Graphite, its changes were merely cosmetic. Chrysler chose a new black exterior and gray interior, with contrasting copper accents inside and out. Chrysler also noted at this time that the Airflow was developed in such a way that more powerful motors could be fitted, perhaps for a performance version.

Chrysler has remained quiet about plans for a production version of the Airflow concept. Given that the patent application was filed in 2020, it's possible Chrysler was just looking to protect the design for use on concept vehicles. Chrysler has confirmed that it will launch its first production EV in 2025, and will sell only EVs by 2028. Those EVs will be based on four modular platforms from Stellantis, which were unveiled in July 2021.